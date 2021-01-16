Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $744.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to announce sales of $744.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $753.03 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $583.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.69. 290,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $286,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,058 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $31,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after buying an additional 345,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after buying an additional 215,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 130,358 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $5,915,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

