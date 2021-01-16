Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.22. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 959,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 214.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 4,446.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

