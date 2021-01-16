Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 69.29% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.

RAIL stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,358.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FreightCar America by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FreightCar America by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

