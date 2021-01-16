Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNP. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $21.46. 5,408,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,649. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

