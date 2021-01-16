Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

AVDL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. 270,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,183. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

