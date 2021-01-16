Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report sales of $1.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $3.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.26 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.37 million, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.92. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $20.20.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $367,100. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

