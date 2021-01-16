Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$6.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings of ($6.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($2.78). United Airlines reported earnings per share of $2.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 338.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($26.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.01) to ($21.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.34) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. 140166 lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 12,495,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,556,000 after acquiring an additional 691,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 967,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,475,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

