Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $11.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $11.46 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $7.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $37.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.73 million to $38.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.27 million, with estimates ranging from $46.32 million to $50.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of OPRX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,811. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

