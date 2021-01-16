Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $23.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $91.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.91 million, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

NGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

