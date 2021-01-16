Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. LSI Industries also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in LSI Industries by 983.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LSI Industries by 77.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 29.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $229.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

