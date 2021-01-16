Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.80

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMFPF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplifon in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.49 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Analysts anticipate that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

