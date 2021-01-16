Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE APH opened at $131.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after acquiring an additional 505,900 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after purchasing an additional 969,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

