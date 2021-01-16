Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the December 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 91,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,762. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

