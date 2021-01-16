Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.74. 1,555,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,114,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,400.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $60,390.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,631. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

