American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading 13.7% Higher

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 5,010,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,718,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,772,000. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,779,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,049,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $34,147,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

