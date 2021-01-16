American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $149.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $159.72. 946,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

