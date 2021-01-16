AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $447.43

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $447.43 and traded as low as $376.80. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $376.80, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $7.50 per share. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

