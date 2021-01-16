AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Trading Down 5.5%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.70. 860,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,353,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.
In other news, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 100,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $3,501,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 850,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,054. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
AMCI Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCI)
AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.
