AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Trading Down 5.5%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.70. 860,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,353,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 100,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $3,501,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 850,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,054. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in AMCI Acquisition by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 447,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AMCI Acquisition by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCI)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

