AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 160,307,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 53,036,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $503.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,942 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

