Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 35.9% in December

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

AMBA stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $60,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,639,451.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Roth Capital raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

