Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,165.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.