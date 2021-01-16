Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,165.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

