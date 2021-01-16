Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

