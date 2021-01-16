Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

