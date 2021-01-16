Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,435,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ALLIF opened at $0.79 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.
About Alpha Lithium
