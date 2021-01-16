Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,435,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALLIF opened at $0.79 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America and Argentina. Its principal property is the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

