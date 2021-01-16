Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $32.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY stock remained flat at $$40.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after acquiring an additional 640,956 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ally Financial by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $153,804,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.