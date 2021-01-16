Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 884,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after buying an additional 758,892 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 202.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 363,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

