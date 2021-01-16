AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.63.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE AB opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 624.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.