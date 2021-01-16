ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Separately, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

