Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Trading Up 7.2%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s share price was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 1,960,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,273,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

