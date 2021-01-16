Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

