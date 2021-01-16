Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $192.46

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $192.46 and last traded at $190.59, with a volume of 415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.68.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

