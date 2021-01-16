All Sports 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,926.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, All Sports has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $4.07 million and $62,926.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00058817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00512465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.15 or 0.04122195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016654 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

SOC is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

