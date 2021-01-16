ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Trading Up 10.9%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 274,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 113,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The firm has a market cap of $52.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALJ Regional stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ALJ Regional worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

