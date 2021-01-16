Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.40

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.