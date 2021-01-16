Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,996,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.49.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses in the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, liver disease, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury. The company's lead candidate is NP-120, a N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which targets NMDA-type subunit 2B (Glu2NB) and prevents glutamate signalling.

