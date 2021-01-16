Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.
AXU stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.
Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%.
About Alexco Resource
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.
