Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

AXU stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 159,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 740,535 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 523,378 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.