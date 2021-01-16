Aleph.im Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 12% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $629,902.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00039607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00113534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00064794 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00246985 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,535,695 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

