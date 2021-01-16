Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.82.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

