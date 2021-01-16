Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $60.00 at 140166

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at 140166 from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. 140166’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 932,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 98.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after buying an additional 372,894 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

