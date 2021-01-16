Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s share price was down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.31 and last traded at $99.79. Approximately 1,187,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 503,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $3,499,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $65,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,370.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 49,454.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

