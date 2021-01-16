Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AKTS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,137,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,677 shares of company stock worth $1,879,141. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

