Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Up 12.4%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares shot up 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 1,113,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 362,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.