AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to $27.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.83% from the stock’s current price.

ABSSF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.