Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Tops $2.38

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $59.58 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00006489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,722.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.72 or 0.03179837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00391351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.72 or 0.01330851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.91 or 0.00566150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00427569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00280168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

