Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $7.50. Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 5,271 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.61.

Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) Company Profile (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

