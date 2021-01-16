Agree Realty Co. Announces Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 138.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

