AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGMH stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. AGM Group has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

