AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.38

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 23837704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.
