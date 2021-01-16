AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.38

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 23837704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $64,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 373,192 shares of company stock worth $1,141,912 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.