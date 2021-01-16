AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $114.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,822,290.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after buying an additional 366,732 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

